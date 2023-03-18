Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock valued at $94,751,432 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

