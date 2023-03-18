Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

