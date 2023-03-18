Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $387.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.