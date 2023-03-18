Wedmont Private Capital Invests $376,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware Stock Down 1.9 %

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

