Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,827,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 2.0 %

ResMed stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

