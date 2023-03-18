Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.10. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

