Wedmont Private Capital Has $391,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IT opened at $302.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

