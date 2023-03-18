Wedmont Private Capital Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $163.26 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $164.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

