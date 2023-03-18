Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,658 shares of company stock worth $3,195,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

