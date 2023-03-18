Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,608.84 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,571.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,540.23. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

