Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

