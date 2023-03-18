XPO (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE:XPO opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

