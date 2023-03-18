XPO (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
XPO Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:XPO opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.
Insider Transactions at XPO
In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of XPO
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPO (XPO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.