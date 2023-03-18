Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,017 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

