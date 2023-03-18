Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Garmin were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after acquiring an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

