Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

