Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NYSE YRD opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

