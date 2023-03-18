Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 6.1 %
NYSE YRD opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
