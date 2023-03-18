Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.