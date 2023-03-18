Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.