American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) CEO Buys $93,584.85 in Stock

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey V. Haley bought 2,955 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $38.89.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.99%.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

