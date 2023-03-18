Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

