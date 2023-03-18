YIT Oyj (YITYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of YITYY opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76. YIT Oyj has a 52-week low of C$1.76 and a 52-week high of C$1.76.

YIT Oyj Company Profile

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.

