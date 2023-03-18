Wedmont Private Capital Has $423,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

