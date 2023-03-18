Daniel R. Hart Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.76.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

