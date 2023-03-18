Daniel R. Hart Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of CDMO stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
