Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $96,530.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $96,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

