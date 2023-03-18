Jason Reiman Sells 400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $243.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $247.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.96 and its 200-day moving average is $230.18.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

