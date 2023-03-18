Daniel Oquinn Sells 5,900 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCPL opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

