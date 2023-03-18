CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Purchases $99,858.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) Director Jim Barnes purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,485.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CarParts.com Stock Performance
Shares of PRTS opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.24.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
