Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,300 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Barry Canton sold 128,864 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $242,264.32.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Canton sold 149,554 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $276,674.90.

On Friday, January 27th, Barry Canton sold 145,907 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $265,550.74.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04.

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

