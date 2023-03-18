Insider Buying: PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Purchases A$100,189.22 in Stock

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) insider Roland Dane acquired 10,039 shares of PWR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.98 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of A$100,189.22 ($66,792.81).

PWR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

Get PWR alerts:

PWR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.37%. PWR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, additive manufacturing, liquid cold plates, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and radiators, oil coolers, intercoolers, supercharger heat exchangers, bare cores, fans, and cooling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.