302 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,455.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,379.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

