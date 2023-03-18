David Powers Purchases 15,500 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE DTC opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.57 million, a P/E ratio of -91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

DTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at $471,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

