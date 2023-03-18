David Powers Purchases 15,500 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Solo Brands Price Performance
NYSE DTC opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.57 million, a P/E ratio of -91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.