Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Purchases $106,000.00 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

