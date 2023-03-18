Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Purchases $106,000.00 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hope Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HOPE opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
See Also
