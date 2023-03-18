Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Buys $102,800.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

CLDT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $471.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 560.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after purchasing an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

