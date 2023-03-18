Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Busey Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

