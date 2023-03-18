Kathy Widmer Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $108.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

