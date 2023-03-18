Kathy Widmer Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $108.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

