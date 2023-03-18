W Marston Becker Purchases 5,000 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) Director W Marston Becker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Marston Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MVB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, W Marston Becker bought 5,000 shares of MVB Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $128,650.00.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MVB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in MVB Financial by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MVB Financial by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 99,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MVB Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.