Spencer D. Armour III Buys 4,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.03 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 656,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $10,555,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 216,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $5,336,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.