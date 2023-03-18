Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Sells $108,780.74 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,733.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 113.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Stories

