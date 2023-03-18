Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,810 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

