2,098 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $193.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.