Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 80,865 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.48 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

