Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 80,865 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.48 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
