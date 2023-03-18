Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 3,760 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.74 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

