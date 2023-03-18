Wedmont Private Capital Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

