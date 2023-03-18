Wedmont Private Capital Has $456,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corteva were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

