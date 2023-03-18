Wedmont Private Capital Has $459,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,674. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

