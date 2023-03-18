Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 151 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $797.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $821.43 and a 200-day moving average of $796.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

