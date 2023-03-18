Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

ETSY opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.