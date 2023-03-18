Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Textron were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

