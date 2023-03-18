Wedmont Private Capital Sells 512 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

