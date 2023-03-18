Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.17.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

